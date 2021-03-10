Live entertainment returning to the MAX

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Most schools in Mississippi will be out for Spring Break next week, and the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience is offering up a host of activities that families can take part in as well as celebrate a reopening of sorts.

Beginning Tuesday, March 16th and running through Saturday, March 20th, the MAX is offering youth “make and take” activities, yard games in the courtyard and several other events. Patrons will also be able to take advantage of week-long discounts at the MAX Store and half-price admission to the MAX though the end of March.

”As you know it’s been a challenging year for museums across the nation,” said Laura Hester, Director of Communications & Programs at the MAX. “We are so very excited to be able to celebrate such a beautiful day and spring break and offer some special things for guests to help them join us in celebrating our reopening. We like to have something for everyone so what ever your interests might be we like to think that we can find something that everyone can find their spot.”

Entertainment returns to the courtyard Thursday with a Brown Bag Lunch featuring an Irish dance demonstration. MAX officials will be releasing many more Spring events in the coming weeks.

