Mornings are getting in on the warming trend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Temperatures are a lot warmer this morning than compared to the past couple of days. We are in the 40s and 50s as you step out the door this morning. We will see partly cloudy skies on our Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the upper-70s this afternoon. It will be breezy today, with winds out of the south at 8-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Increasing humidity will limit the fire weather threat today.

Partly cloudy skies will continue into tonight as temperatures by Thursday morning drop into the mid-50s. High temperatures will return to the 80s on Thursday as we continue to stay dry. We’ll see isolated shower chances returning on Friday and Saturday as high temperatures stay in the 80s. Most of us will stay dry each day. Saturday will be the warmest day of the next seven, with high temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

A storm system is set to push through our area Sunday into Monday. Shower chances will pick up Sunday afternoon, with the best chance of rain overnight. Scattered showers will be possible into Monday morning. A few storms will be possible with this system, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Highs will be in the 80s on Sunday and then drop into the 70s on Monday. Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday as another, possibly stronger, system takes shape over our area.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.