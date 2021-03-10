Advertisement

Ole Miss Extends Contract of Yolett McPhee-McCuin

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin was hired by Ole Miss in 2018. She is hoping to guide the Rebels to...
Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin was hired by Ole Miss in 2018. She is hoping to guide the Rebels to their first NCAA Tournament since the 2006-2007 season(Ole Miss Athletics)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – After a breakthrough year filled with remarkable highs, Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has agreed to a new four-year contract that runs through 2025, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Wednesday. 

Also, additional financial commitments have been dedicated to McPhee-McCuin’s staff. 

“Coach Yo has taken incredible strides in elevating Ole Miss Women’s Basketball to national contention,” Carter said. “From recruiting to style of play to the personal growth of student-athletes, she is committed to excelling in all facets of the program, and that dedication was clear in the momentum our team established this season. With Yo’s energy, leadership and vision, Ole Miss is on a championship path, and we’re excited to see the journey.” 

“I appreciate Chancellor Boyce and Keith for their belief in me and my vision. In addition, I’d like to thank Lynnette Johnson for her support, mentorship and commitment to our program,” McPhee-McCuin said. “When I took this opportunity three years ago, I had every intent to build this program from the ground up. I knew it was important to hire people that I felt could bring my vision to life. My staff and I have been working tirelessly to get to the point that we’re at currently, and while we know we’ve accomplished tons, we are fully aware that there’s still more work to do. I would be remiss if I didn’t include our players who have sacrificed and overcome major adversity this season while still making history on the court, community and classroom. My vision is clear, I am motivated and my whole staff is committed. 

“I am asking the community of Oxford to join us in making The Pavilion the place to be for women’s basketball. This build will take everyone, and I am honored and humbled to be the leader of this program. There are truly NoCeilings to what we can accomplish!” 

McPhee-McCuin is coming off an exciting third season as head coach for the Rebels, who put the SEC on notice with an exhilarating 2020-21 season. Built around the SEC’s top-ranked recruiting class and ESPN’s No. 1 rated transfer in Shakira Austin, the Rebels consistently shocked the basketball world, notching three ranked victories, four NET top-50 wins, several other narrow ranked losses and a run to the SEC quarterfinal for the first time since 2010. In the SEC Tournament, Ole Miss notched its highest ranked win of the year over No. 13 Arkansas in the Second Round (69-60) – which had beat No. 1 UConn earlier this season – and narrowly missed out on beating No. 14 Tennessee in the quarterfinal, falling 77-72 in a spectacular back-and-forth affair. 

Austin was the standard-bearer for Ole Miss all season long, ending as the first Rebel to earn First-Team All-SEC since 2014-15 and as a member of the Lisa Leslie Award Top-10 list in February. She ended the regular season as the only player in the SEC to finish ranked in the top-15 in field goal percentage (.521), points (18.2), blocks (1.6), rebounds (8.8), steals (1.7) and free throw shooting (.738). Throughout the season she recorded 21 games in double-digit scoring, 10 games with 20 points or more, and 10 double-doubles, including five in a row to become the first Rebel to notch five straight in SEC games since 2007 (7, Armintie Price).

Madison Scott, the program’s first McDonald’s All-American, came away as SEC Freshman of the Year, the first for Ole Miss since All-American Armintie Price won in 2003-04. Combined with Snudda Collins’ appearance on the All-Freshman team alongside Scott, the three Rebel all-conference honorees stand as the most for an Ole Miss squad since 1992. 

Ole Miss now waits to hear its name called during the NCAA Selection Show, which is slated for next Monday (March 15) at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Currently, the Rebels own a NET of 42, a 4-8 record against the NET Top-50 and a 3-6 record against ranked teams. Over their last eight games, the Rebels were 4-4 against an average NET of 16.8 (only two games at home), and over a brutal stretch of their last five games Ole Miss was 2-3 vs. an average NET of 13.4 (only one game at home).

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Xavier Pearson has been arrested and charged with the murder of his father, the Rev....
Suspect charged with killing father, wounding mother in Choctaw County
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested in Lauderdale County as...
MBI undercover operation leads to Laud. Co. arrests for human trafficking
Todd Kemp surveys fatal fire
Investigation underway into Clarke County fatal fire

Latest News

The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an...
MLB Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity
Tyriq Martin celebrates after scoring a touchdown vs Limestone University.
Enjoy UWA football while you can
Sidney Sims (3) and Yolanda Nelson (10) celebrate a basket and one by Sims in the fourth quarter.
Fourth quarter push not enough to put MCC past No. 2 Jones
MCC Lady Eagles look to upset the Lady Bobcats