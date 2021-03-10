This week stays dry, rain arrives this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The elevated fire danger persists, and it will until we get some rain. So when will we get some rain?

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is not due to arrive until Sunday night. A storm system will organize over the Plains and track toward us this weekend. This system can trigger severe thunderstorms over the Central U.S. on Friday and Saturday as it begins to organize east of the Rocky Mountains. For us, it appears less likely to produce severe thunderstorms, but it will be a significant rain maker.

Rain will increase steadily between 6 PM and midnight Sunday night. Rain could exit as early as Monday morning, but there are some indications this storm system could slow down and lag through Monday before exiting late Monday night. If that happens, some areas could get nearly two inches of rain. If it doesn’t hesitate to move on, we may be lucky to get a quarter inch of rain. The rain is needed, but the two inches of rainfall would be ideal.

Fire Danger Stays Up For Now

We have to get there first... the rest of this week will likely stay dry. The increasing humidity helps, but it’s not the magnitude of help we need to offer any real reprieve from the elevated fire danger. Right now is just not a safe time to burn outdoors. Please hold off on burning until after we get some good, soaking rainfall. Be mindful of things like tossing your cigarette butts from your vehicles. That’s never a good thing to do, but it’s especially dangerous right now. Also, if you’re towing a trailer, be aware of chains. They can spark if they drag on the pavement, so make sure they aren’t dragging.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the low-to-mid 50s through midnight. Clouds will increase overnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 48 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The high temperature will be near 77 degrees.

