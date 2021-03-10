Advertisement

Two arrested in Scott County, meth seized

Officers said just over 5 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of close to $250,000, as well as one semi-automatic firearm and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle were recovered.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men were arrested Tuesday in Scott County on charges of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Michael D. Hunt and Michael D. Johnson were arrested after agents from the sheriff’s office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted an investigation at 372 Green Grove Road in Lake, Miss.

Agents arrested both Michael D. Hunt and Michael D. Johnson for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine Tuesday in Scott County.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
Agents arrested both Michael D. Hunt and Michael D. Johnson for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine Tuesday in Scott County.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)

Officers said just over 5 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of close to $250,000, as well as one semi-automatic firearm and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle were recovered.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Hunt was sentenced in June 2013 to 160 months in federal prison for drug charges. Scott County was part of that investigation. Officials say Hunt returned to Scott County in December 2020 after being released.

