30-year-old Pickens County man reported missing
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pickens County sheriff’s deputies and several search groups are looking for a missing 30-year-old man. Investigators said Preston Chase Peeks was last seen in Reform February 15, 2021.
Peeks was last seen wearing a blue/white/black Nike “wind suit” with black Nike shoes.
If you know anything about Peeks’ whereabouts, please call the Reform Police Department at 205-375-6363, or the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department at 205-367-2000.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.