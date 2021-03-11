30-year-old Pickens County man reported missing

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pickens County sheriff’s deputies and several search groups are looking for a missing 30-year-old man. Investigators said Preston Chase Peeks was last seen in Reform February 15, 2021.

Peeks was last seen wearing a blue/white/black Nike “wind suit” with black Nike shoes.

If you know anything about Peeks’ whereabouts, please call the Reform Police Department at 205-375-6363, or the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department at 205-367-2000.

