City of Meridian Arrest Report March 11, 2021

Daily Docket 5
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
JAMILLIAN BENAMON1990HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:22 PM on March 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

