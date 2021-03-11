City of Meridian Arrest Report May 10, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:06 PM on March 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 42nd Avenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.