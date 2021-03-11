City of Meridian Arrest Report May 10, 2021
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|TIFFANY M HUMAN
|1987
|4732 E CRESCENT LAKE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DIANE ADKINS
|1961
|1010 N FRONTAGE RD RM 103 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|MATTHEW BUIE
|1986
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|JAMES RYALS
|1983
|4051 JOHN A REED RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TIERRELL HUBBARD
|1977
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:06 PM on March 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 42nd Avenue. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
