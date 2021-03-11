Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: Full vaccinations nearing 10 percent

The latest numbers released by the Alabama Department of Public Health show 8.9% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated and 15% has been fully vaccinated.(WTOK)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WTOK) - The latest numbers released by the Alabama Department of Public Health show 8.9% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated and 15% has been fully vaccinated.

Take a look at the ADPH dashboard here.

There have been 393,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March 2020. The state is tracking another 108,563 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 422 new confirmed cases added Thursday.
There have been 8,069 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 46,246 people have been hospitalized since March 13, 2020. There are 475 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 303,746 presumed recoveries.

