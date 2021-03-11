Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 300K fully vaccinated, outbreaks declining

The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 293,379 people in the state are fully vaccinated and 799,782 people have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 293,379 people in the state are fully vaccinated, or approximately 10%, and 799,782 people, or roughly 27%, have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Click here for statewide demographic information.

MSDH reported 679 new cases, 19 new deaths and 47 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 299,124 as of March 11.

So far, 6,864 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. An estimated 283,953 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

