COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 300K fully vaccinated, outbreaks declining

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 293,379 people in the state are fully vaccinated, or approximately 10%, and 799,782 people, or roughly 27%, have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MSDH reported 679 new cases, 19 new deaths and 47 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 299,124 as of March 11.

So far, 6,864 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. An estimated 283,953 people have recovered from the virus.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

