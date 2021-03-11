Advertisement

Doris Faye Bryan

By Letisha Young
Published: Mar. 11, 2021
Graveside services for Doris Faye Bryan, 92, of York will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the York City Cemetery with Rev. Mark Dunn and Rev. Leon Ballard officiating.

Mrs. Bryan passed away March 9, 2021, at Jackson Medical Center in Jackson, Alabama. She was born April 29, 1928, in Fayette County, Alabama to Charlie Knight and Nora Kimbrell Knight.

Survivors include her children, Gearldean Ellis (Paul) of Hazelhurst, MS; Paulette Ward (Arthur “Chief”) of Ward, AL; Wayne Kimbrell (Phyllis) of Jackson, AL; four grandchildren, Jessica Arnott (Will); Billy Moore, Jr. (Jessica); Michael Ellis (Jennifer); and David Ellis (Sonia); 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild; brother, James Knight (Sandra) of Berry, AL; sisters, Jewel Chappel of Jasper, AL; and Opal Conrad of Mt. Holly Hills, NC.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Bumpers Funeral Home

