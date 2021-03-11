Advertisement

East Mississippi Drug Task Force makes arrest following foot chase, drug investigation

Darryl Terrell Johnson, 43, faces numerous drug charges.
By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Drug Task Force agents arrested a Meridian man on drug charges after a short foot pursuit near the Lauderdale County Courthouse Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Darryl Terrell Johnson started running after officers saw him near Constitution Avenue.

“He was spotted near the courthouse and agents gave pursuit. He did run in a foot pursuit. Several blocks away he was taken into custody without further incident,” Calhoun explained.

Calhoun said Johnson, 43, had been under investigation since the fall of 2020. He said drug cases can take a while before an arrest is made.

“When you talk about charges that deal with the sale of or intent to distribute, those investigations are long-range and take a bit of time and effort. He’s one of many that have been arrested here recently,” Calhoun said.

Johnson is charged with two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of contraband and failure to pay child support.

Johnson’s bond was denied and he is currently in the Lauderdale County Jail.

