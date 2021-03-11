East MS Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits celebrates one year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits celebrated it’s one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony put on by the EMBDC at the United Way of East Mississippi office today.

The organization never formally had a ribbon cutting ceremony due to the pandemic, but Director Casey Culpepper said that hasn’t stopped them from getting things done in 2020.

“Last year we worked hard behind the scenes to connect with nonprofit leaders and getting our website built out for volunteer recruitment. We have had a lot of COVID relief efforts and projects going on over the last year. This year there’s going to be a lot more face-to-face bigger events and bigger projects. We’re so excited,” said Culpepper.

For more information on East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits, visit their Facebook page.

