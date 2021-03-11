Fear, Facts, Future: The COVID-19 Vaccine explained Thursday

Past medical studies like the one that happened in Tuskegee in 1932 make many especially fearful in the African American population.

In 1932, the government studied the effect of syphilis on poor Black Tuskegee men. While the participants were promised free health care, they never received treatment for the excruciating symptoms of syphilis.

Health experts say vaccine hesitancy is common, but they say being hesitant could seriously affect your health and your loved ones’ health.