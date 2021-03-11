Highs in the lower 80′s make it into the forecast again tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had another nice day with highs in the lower 80′s and partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be similar but we have the chance for a couple of pop-up showers. In the morning we will have some patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. The fog will leave east Mississippi and west Alabama through the mid-morning, but we will still have some clouds in the sky. We have the chance for a quick splash and dash shower through the day, but these won’t be widespread.

Temperatures in the afternoon will reach the lower 80′s. It will be another great day to get outside, and after picking up the kids from school or getting off work it will be nice to go for a walk or on a picnic to start the weekend off. If you have any yard work you need to do, tomorrow is also the day for that because by Sunday our chance for rain goes up and we will be seeing rain overnight on Sunday and lasting through next week .We have the chance for up to a half an inch of rain to fall on Monday making it our soggiest day in the last week.

Tomorrow has the smallest chance for rain with just a couple of quick showers, and temperatures will reach the lower 80′s. Through the weekend our chance for rain goes up and we could have some thunderstorms overnight on Sunday.

Daylight saving time takes place this weekend as well so don’t forget to spring your clock forward one hour. As more rain falls through next week, we will start to cool off again and by Monday we will be in the mid 70′s and reach the lower 70′s by Thursday. Overnight we will be in the mid to lower 50′s through the week.

