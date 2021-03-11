Advertisement

Leake Academy girls basketball caps off magical season with MAIS Overall Championship

The Lady Rebels celebrate beating Hartfield Academy 39-36 in the MAIS Overall Championship
The Lady Rebels celebrate beating Hartfield Academy 39-36 in the MAIS Overall Championship(WLBT)
By Ellie French
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WTOK) - After winning the MAIS 4A District II Championship and 4A State Championship, it seemed inevitable that Leake Academy would win the MAIS Overall Championship Tuesday night.

The Rebelettes faced Hartfield Academy, a team they already beat three times including 82-45 in the semifinals of the state championship. This time around, Hartfield would have the advantage of playing on its home court, which would prove to be extremely beneficial.

Hartfield led for most of the first half before Leake Academy hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 15-15 before halftime.

The Lady Rebels opened the second half with a 6-0 run and led by six at the end of the third quarter. With under a minute to play, Hartfield stormed back and cut the lead to 34-33.

The Lady Hawks put fans on their toes after tying the game at 36-36 with 33 seconds left. While it appeared the game would maybe head into overtime, Leake Academy went up 39-36 after some made free throws and while Hartfield missed a potential game-tying three-pointer.

After dominating Hartfield Academy in their previous three matchups, the Lady Rebels would hang on to win 39-36 and claim their first MAIS Overall Championship since 2009.

Senior Emmi Harkins had 24 points on the night that included five 3-pointers. The Lady Rebels made just seven of 32 shots from beyond the arc in the contest while shooting 17.2 percent in the first half and 39 percent in the second.

Leake Academy ends the 2020-21 season with a 37-2 overall record. The Lady Rebels will carry a 27-game win streak with them into next season.

