Mississippi EBT account services move to new website

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippians who have an EBT card will soon have a new website to check their accounts.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services announced Thursday it will be moving to a new cardholder website where those with an EBT card can manage their benefits. Accounts will move from the Eppicard website, which has previously been used, to the new Go Program website.

Clients will not have to order a new card. Their current benefits card will still be active and available for use.

This change will affect all clients who use the Mississippi Debit Card, which provides cash funds to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) transportation stipends, and Child Support payments. That change will take place during the evening hours beginning Thursday and into the early morning hours of Friday.



What this means to clients on March 11 and 12:



During the hours of 9 p.m. CST on March 11, 2021 and 1 a.m. CST on March 12, 2021 they will not be able to use their card to make purchases or withdraw money at the ATM.



The www.eppicard.com website will not be available.



Calls to Customer Service will not be available.



What this means to clients after March 12:



Their card will be available for all transactions after 1 a.m. CST on March 12.



The new Customer Service phone number, 1-855-709-1079, will be available for use.



The new website, goprogram.com, will be available for use on March 12 after 1am CST.



This will require clients to log in and set up a new user id and password. Clients should be sure to have their card handy to set up their new credentials



Go to www.goprogram.com



Set up your username and password

