Services for Mrs. Ethel Stewart will be held on Saturday, March 13th, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Peter AME Church, Marion (Outside) with Rev. Art Hall officiating. Burial: Friendly Cemetery, Marion. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Stewart, 85, of San Antonio, TX, who died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at The University Hospital in San Antonio. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 12th, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home