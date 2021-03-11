Near-record highs expected by Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! It is a mild start to our Thursday with temperatures in the upper-40s to upper-50s. The farther west you are across the area, the warmer you will be this morning. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with high temperatures climbing into the low-80s. Clouds will increase overnight and patchy fog will be possible Friday morning. Temperatures to start our Friday will be in the mid-50s.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Friday with the chance of a stray shower. Most of us are going to stay dry. High temperatures on Friday will once again be in the low-80s. Saturday will be the warmest day of the next seven, with high temperatures climbing into the mid-80s. The record high for Saturday is 87 degrees, set back in 1963. I don’t think we’ll quite get that warm, but it’s possible.

Shower chances will increase Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning. A few storms will be possible with this system, but severe weather is not expected at this time. We’ll be slightly cooler heading into the next work week, but it will be more seasonal for this time of year. We’ll see scattered showers on Tuesday, and then another storm system is set to move through on Wednesday. We’ll have to be watching Wednesday’s system for the possibility of severe storms.

