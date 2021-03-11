One year of COVID in Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Mississippi one year ago Thursday. Life as we knew it has not been the same since.

Schools turned to virtual learning, businesses closed, trips and events were cancelled. Meanwhile, health care workers risked their lives preparing for the worst.

Chief Medical Officer at Rush Foundation Hospital, Dr. Frederick Duggan says the year has been full of challenges.

“We were prepared but a little bit scared. We really didn’t know what to expect. I think the biggest thing early on was not having the materials. No testing. No ability to, you know we were able to get the protective equipment, but we were scrambling.”

More than 6,000 lives lost and almost 300,000 cases a year later in Mississippi, multiple testing sites and vaccination locations are now available.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett says he sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

“When we first started this our big thing was testing. Getting testing set up and getting ways for everybody to get to a testing zone. Now here we are a year later, and we are going pretty good with the vaccine.” Barrett said, “That’s showing to be prominent.”

Though much has changed in the last year, faith was not lost.

“I believe personally that we are going to see a continued decrease in the number of cases.” Dr. Duggan said, “I think as the vaccinations roll out, we will see a marked reduction in those new cases. We have already seen some of that. Probably not due to the vaccinations but we have seen a decrease in the counts, and we hope that’ll continue.”

Dr. Duggan says the only concern now is the new variants since there is little information about them. He encourages people to take care of themselves, both physically and emotionally, moving forward.

