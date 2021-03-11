Advertisement

Over $160,000 raised Thursday for Choctaw Area Council

The Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast
The Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Businesses and organizations from across the community gathered Thursday morning to support the Choctaw Area Council Boy Scouts of America.

“This event, this is our 13th year, just sets us on a financial steady ground, to be able to deliver the programs and stuff that we do every year,” said Ken Kercheval, scout executive/CEO of the Choctaw Area Council Boy Scouts of America.

The Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast serves as the kick-off to the 2021 Friends of Scouting campaign. This campaign generates the most funds for the Choctaw Area Council each year.

“This year it’s a month later because of COVID. It’s about half the size that we usually do. That was for COVID protection, but it was very personable and had a great speaker,” Kercheval said.

That guest speaker was author, motivational speaker, and Scoutmaster Terry Fossum, who talked about the importance of the Boy Scouts and the values it teaches.

“We chose Terry because he had a great Scouting message,” Kercheval said. “The other 12 years we’ve had sports figures and stuff, but Terry is a very accomplished person. He grew up in a very poor setting in McAllen, Texas, became an Eagle Scout, and because of the Scout-skills and what he learned in Scouting, he just never gave up. Ended up very successful.”

Thursday’s event raised $165,000 for the Choctaw Area Council.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Sunshine Protection Act of 2021
Push to make daylight saving time permanent gains steam
'Castle' groundbreaking.
Progressive Pipeline rebrands while renovating
The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of...
Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids
Officers said just over 5 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of close to...
Two arrested in Scott County, meth seized

Latest News

Preston Chase Peeks was last seen in Reform, Ala., February 15, 2021.
30-year-old man missing from Pickens County
Rain moves in through the weekend, making tomorrow the best day to mow your lawn.
Highs in the lower 80′s make it into the forecast again tomorrow.
COVID one year anniversary.
One year of COVID in Mississippi
The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 293,379 people in the...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Almost 300K fully vaccinated, outbreaks declining