Over $160,000 raised Thursday for Choctaw Area Council

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Businesses and organizations from across the community gathered Thursday morning to support the Choctaw Area Council Boy Scouts of America.

“This event, this is our 13th year, just sets us on a financial steady ground, to be able to deliver the programs and stuff that we do every year,” said Ken Kercheval, scout executive/CEO of the Choctaw Area Council Boy Scouts of America.

The Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast serves as the kick-off to the 2021 Friends of Scouting campaign. This campaign generates the most funds for the Choctaw Area Council each year.

“This year it’s a month later because of COVID. It’s about half the size that we usually do. That was for COVID protection, but it was very personable and had a great speaker,” Kercheval said.

That guest speaker was author, motivational speaker, and Scoutmaster Terry Fossum, who talked about the importance of the Boy Scouts and the values it teaches.

“We chose Terry because he had a great Scouting message,” Kercheval said. “The other 12 years we’ve had sports figures and stuff, but Terry is a very accomplished person. He grew up in a very poor setting in McAllen, Texas, became an Eagle Scout, and because of the Scout-skills and what he learned in Scouting, he just never gave up. Ended up very successful.”

Thursday’s event raised $165,000 for the Choctaw Area Council.

