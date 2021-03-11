Progressive Pipeline rebrands while renovating

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The construction and maintenance company, Progressive Pipeline rebrands as ‘Castle’ after more than 22 years.

The company made the huge announcement Wednesday during the groundbreaking of their new headquarters on Front Street and 22nd Avenue in Meridian. Formerly known as the old Melton Hardware building.

Mike Castle Jr., President and CEO says the changing the name of the company will better serve customers. He says the name change better reflects who they are as a family business.

“That is allowing our customers to know exactly what we do and what our capabilities are. We’ve been very specific in how we’ve made divisions to better serve our customers,” Castle said.

The headquarters will be an office space for the company. There will also be an indoor lounge and a private outdoor courtyard.

Marketing and Public Relations Director, Blake Granados says Meridian is the perfect place to evolve as a business.

“We are just super excited to be a part of the revitalization of historical downtown Meridian.” Granados said, “We think this we kind of jump start and kick start some other business owners to continue to revitalize downtown.”

The company has developed despite President Joe Biden stopping the keystone pipeline project that directly affected many companies in January.

Project Manager Michael Castle III says it takes away a lot of jobs in the industry.

“It negatively affects our industry because pipelines are really the safest and most effective ways to transport oil and natural gas. We give that much needed material to people’s homes and to the country,” Castle said.

The Castle company will employ more than 34 people but the new headquarters can accommodate 65 people with workstations.

The project will cost $10,000,000. The family says renovations will be complete by the end of December.

