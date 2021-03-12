2021 All Scholastic Sports Team: Alex Sharp

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - If you were to see Alex Sharp walking down the hallway at Union High School, he would likely have a big smile on his face and be surrounded by friends.

Sharp enjoys being around others, which is why he was voted “Friendliest” in the school for his senior year. His calculus teacher Clancy Cleveland said she’s seen firsthand how friendly Sharp is towards everyone he meets.

“Alex is almost like that big teddy bear that you just love,” Cleveland said. “He has a heart of gold, he’ll do anything for you but yet he’s so strong and he works so hard.”

Sharp not only wants to excel individually, but help others at Union excel as well. As student body president, he’s been able to do just that.

“I want to be a leader for the school - not just give a speech at graduation. I try to be a leader every day,” Sharp said. “I try to be friends with everybody and I think that really helped me. It never kills to be nice to somebody.”

While Sharp has a softer side to him, that all goes away when he steps onto the football field or in the weight room. He’s played on Union’s football team since the eighth grade, starting at center for the Yellowjackets this past season.

Union football coach Jordan Wren said when he was first hired, he received a direct message from Sharp on Twitter welcoming him to the school. The message spoke volumes to Wren about the type of individual Sharp is.

Wren said Sharp came to him in July determined to earn the starting center position for his senior year, which he did.

“I noticed that he was the kid that maybe didn’t have all the athletic ability in the world but was going to do everything he could to get his job done,” Wren said. “In high school football that’s all you can ask for.”

Sharp is also a member of Union’s powerlifting team that has won three state championships in a row and is looking to make it four-straight this season. The team recently won the Class 2A North State title with Sharp winning first in his weight class.

Even though he wants to win an individual powerlifting championship his senior year, Sharp is still focused on helping build the future of the program.

“At first I was just there and you know, you did what the seniors said and just helped them out,” Sharp said. “But now I’m a senior, so I’m helping the freshman out and trying to get them stronger.”

As for academics, Sharp said his favorite subject is math. In fact, he’s so interested in math that instead of having a free period his senior year, he chose to take re-take calculus.

He has a 3.94 GPA and is ranked in the top five in his graduating class. Sharp already mapped out what he hopes to achieve after high school.

“I plan to attend East Central for either one or two years. Then I want to go to Mississippi State,” Sharp said. “I want to be a financial advisor and then double major in agriculture or business.”

While Sharp has found plenty of success in his time at Union, it’s his hard work and dedication that have allowed such achievements to happen.

“I think the thing that he leaves is continue to put in the work,” Coach Wren said. “Continue to get stronger, continue to get better, take care of your academics and the light at the end of the tunnel is going to happen for you.”

