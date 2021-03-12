Arrest made in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An arrest has been made in the Mar. 16, 2020, shooting of Chancery Judge Charlie Smith. Authorities have arrested and charged Ernest Edwards, 41, of Meridian, with attempted capital murder.

MBI said agents working in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office developed information throughout the investigation, which led to the issuance of an arrest warrant Friday. Edwards is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center and is not eligible for a bond due to the nature of the crime and other pending charges.

“This investigation is a testament to the collaborative efforts made by state and local law enforcement,” said Lt. Col. Lee Morrison, director of MBI.

“MBI will continue to work with the District Attorney’s office to ensure a successful prosecution,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “I encourage anyone that may have any information regarding this investigation to contact MBI, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department (601-482-9893), or the East MS Crime Stoppers (855-485-8477).”

The shooting happened outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse when Judge Smith arrived for work. He returned to work in May 2020 after surgery and extensive rehabilitation. (WTOK)

The case had been in the hands of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for nearly a year. The shooting happened outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse when Judge Smith arrived for work. Smith was shot in the abdomen by a high-powered rifle while he was standing next to his truck.

Lauderdale County deputies who were assigned to the courthouse immediately ran to Smith’s aid. Deputy Sam Upchurch, who is also trained in the medical field, rendered aid to Smith that saved his life.

Smith underwent surgery at a Meridian hospital right after the shooting and was later transported to a Jackson for treatment. After two months of healing, Judge Smith returned to the bench in May 2020.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.