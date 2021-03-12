Auction to be held at Causeyville General Store

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - If antiquing is your hobby, then the Causeyville General Store is the place you want to be Saturday.

Bo Land Auctions is hosting a liquidation sale at the 126-year-old building, with hundreds of high-value antiques up for sale. Doors will open at 9 a.m. Saturday and the auction will start at 10 a.m. The items in the collection vary including some World War II memorabilia, posters from the 1950s and plenty of Coca-Cola branded items. The auction will be held outside, so organizers ask that you bring a folding chair if you plan to sit down.

“We’ve got some fine, fine items in here. Stuff that’s really hard to find and I’m very honored that the family chose me and trusted me to take care of this for them.” said auctioneer Bo Land.

Land also says that he’s thankful for the opportunity to host the auction.

This will be the first of many auctions held at this site. You can find out more about it and other Bo Land auctions by following them on Facebook.

