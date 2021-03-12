City of Meridian Arrest Report March 12, 2021

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARRESTS

Name Address Charge CHRISTOPHER S. HOLLIMAN, 1972 7921 COUNTY ROAD 514, MERIDIAN, MS SHOPLIFTING EDWARD T. WALKER, 1979 1730 LIZZIE RD, MERIDIAN, MS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE KEVIN T EMERSON, 1963 505 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD, MERIDIAN, MS DISORDERLY CONDUCT CANDICE WILLIAMS, 1990 2015 MLK DR, MERIDIAN, MS DUI REFUSAL

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:20 PM on March 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 55th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 6:38 AM on March 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:35 PM on March 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.