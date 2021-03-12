Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 12, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARRESTS

NameAddressCharge
CHRISTOPHER S. HOLLIMAN, 19727921 COUNTY ROAD 514, MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
EDWARD T. WALKER, 19791730 LIZZIE RD, MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KEVIN T EMERSON, 1963505 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD, MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CANDICE WILLIAMS, 19902015 MLK DR, MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:20 PM on March 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 55th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 6:38 AM on March 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:35 PM on March 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.

