City of Meridian Arrest Report March 12, 2021
ARRESTS
|Name
|Address
|Charge
|CHRISTOPHER S. HOLLIMAN, 1972
|7921 COUNTY ROAD 514, MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|EDWARD T. WALKER, 1979
|1730 LIZZIE RD, MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|KEVIN T EMERSON, 1963
|505 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD, MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CANDICE WILLIAMS, 1990
|2015 MLK DR, MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:20 PM on March 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 55th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 6:38 AM on March 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:35 PM on March 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
