COVID-19 in Mississippi: 10.7% fully vaccinated, another 20% have received 1st dose

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health’s latest report shows 312,058 people in the state are fully vaccinated, or approximately 10.7%, and 558,944, or almost 20%, have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MSDH reported 855,012 doses have been administered in total, meaning over 29% have completed or begun the vaccination process. The health department reported 763 new cases, 19 new deaths and 48 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.



The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 299,887 as of March 11. So far, 6,883 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.



The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,522,676 as of March 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.



An estimated 283,953 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.