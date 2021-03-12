Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 763 new cases reported Fri.

More and more Mississippians are getting vaccinated.
More and more Mississippians are getting vaccinated.(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT, WTOK) -The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 763 new cases and 19 new deaths Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 299,887 as of March 11.

So far, 6,883 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,522,676 as of March 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 283,953 people have recovered from the virus.

The newest MSDH report shows 302,524 people are fully vaccinated and 823,691 doses have been administered in total.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

