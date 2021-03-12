Hardee’s delivers breakfast to healthcare heroes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hardee’s made a special breakfast delivery to some heroes at the Lauderdale County Health Department Friday morning.

Healthcare workers often sacrifice their own physical and mental well-being to take care of others on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

To spread a little love and to say thank you, Hardee’s showed its appreciation with a little food to help healthcare workers power through long, exhausting days.

“I think it is awesome that they took the time out to honor us with that breakfast. We are so grateful for it. Once we get here, we hit the ground running. To have that fuel to get us started was excellent. You have three agencies working together, the Air Force, Army, and the Mississippi Department of Health. We are making sure that we get our community vaccinated. We’re trying to keep everybody healthy and safe,” said Mississippi Air National Guard Capt. Denitra Hicks.

