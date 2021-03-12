Jimmie Rodgers Festival to return in 2021

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Great news for music lovers - a popular, Queen City festival is back on the books!

The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is officially a go this year in Meridian. The festival was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerts will be held from April 8th-16th with most of the performances to be held at the Temple Theater. The lineup this year includes artists such as “The Voice” winner Todd Tilghman, Robert Kimbrough, and on the last night, country music star Chris Janson will perform at the MSU Riley Center.

Here’s the official release from the event:

The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation is proud to announce the dates and lineup for 2021. This year’s festival will be held from April 8th – 16th and much like Rodgers, who influenced all genres of American music, the lineup will include artists performing blues, rock & roll, country, and gospel music. The cancelation of last year’s event and the withdrawal of JJ Gray were just bumps in a very long road for The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival, the oldest and longest running music festival in the United States.

The 2021 lineup will take place over eight days in April, with most of this year’s performances being held at the historic Temple Theatre and wrapping up with Chris Janson for the final show at the MSU Riley Center. All performances take place in beautiful downtown Meridian. This year’s festival is as follows:

Thursday, April 8th

Todd Tilghman – Winner of “The Voice,” Season 18 – Temple Theatre, Doors open 6pm, Show starts at 7pm

Friday, April 9th

Robert Kimbrough Sr. / The Royal Horses – Temple Theatre, Doors open 6pm, Show starts at 7pm

Saturday, April 10th

The Radio People Singer/Songwriter Competition – MSU Riley Center, begins at noon Chapel Hart / Brandon “TAZ” Niederauer – Temple Theatre, Doors open 6pm, Show starts at 7pm

Sunday, April 11th

Jamal Roberts, BET’s “Sunday Best” Finalist – Temple Theatre, Doors open 1pm, Show starts at 2pm

Friday, April 16th

Chris Janson – “Rising Country Star” – MSU Riley Center, Show Begins at 7:30pm

Current JJ Gray ticket holders (purchased last year for $20) can enjoy both Friday and Saturday nights’ shows at no additional charge (in General Admission seating.)

