Mounted patrol unit back at work in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Standing six feet tall and patrolling the streets of Meridian, two Clydesdales made their debut this week as new members of the police force.

The horses are named Blayze and Maverick.

Officers with the Meridian Police Department typically respond to calls in a cruiser or motorcycle. Now add horseback to the list of preferred transportation.

“Getting up there is kind of frightening. It’s not a normal size horse as you can see,” said Mounted Patrolman Ty McKenzie.

The two officers assigned to the mounted patrol said they’re excited to be part of this addition to the department.

“This is a new thing and we are enjoying it so far. People are coming out and taking pictures,” said Mounted Patrolman Bradly McNeece.

“While patrolling on the horse, we will go to events, openings and schools. If you want the horse, we will come to you,” said McKenzie.

The mounted unit will primarily patrol in downtown Meridian. Police Chief Chris Read said the horses are a great public relations and marketing tool for the department.

“I wanted to bring this program back. My vision for law enforcement and the community is to partner together. Turn our town around for the good. We want to get the kids involved and invest in the kids,” said Read.

The mounted unit will also give the department additional mobility and increased police presence downtown.

“I have received so many calls, texts and emails about having the horses come to attend our ceremony or event. That is what it’s all about, investing in young people, and pouring hope into them,” said Read.

Chief Read said he is looking into expanding the mounted unit in the future. Read also said the horses will be very useful in crowd-control situations.

