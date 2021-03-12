Private Graveside services for Mrs. Margaret W. Allen will be held Monday, March 15, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dr. Calvin Brice officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Allen, 82, of Signal Mountain, TN, formerly of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Manor House in Chattanooga, TN surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was a loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Allen is survived by her son Greg Allen and wife Kim; grandchildren Kellie Allen and Jeff Allen; brother Edgar Lee Wright and wife Marguerite, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Allen is preceded in death by her husband of over 61 years William Earl “Billy” Allen; their son, Jeffry Paul Allen; parents Lee and Maggie Faye Wright; and sisters Patricia Wright and Lera Faye Henson.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721