Spring-like warmth holds for the last weekend of winter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A storm system is headed in our direction and will arrive late Sunday night or Monday morning with rain and thunder.

Our next weather maker could pack a real wallop over the Central Plains. It can bring severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes from western Oklahoma to West Texas tonight and Saturday. Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Northwest Delta of Mississippi on Sunday evening. The storms are expected to weaken well northwest of us. We will get some rain and some thunderstorms, but the severe weather threat ends northwest of a line from about Jackson to Starkville and well before it arrives in our area.

What this system means for us is rain. A few showers are possible on Sunday, but most of our rain from this system will fall on Monday. Between a quarter inch and a half inch of rain is expected.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Tuesday with another storm system. Still another storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. There are some early signs suggesting severe weather may occur with Wednesday’s system. We’ll be watching that closely for you.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll cool to the lower 60s through midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 55 degrees. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or two. The high temperature will be near 83 degrees.

