Third annual Manufacturing Day in Neshoba County

Manufacturing Day in Neshoba County(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The third annual Manufacturing Day took place at Neshoba County Coliseum Friday. Students were invited to learn more about what career opportunities are available after high school.

The Community Development Partnership, East Central Community College, Mississippi Tech Masters and the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors hosted the event.

Due to COVID, Manufacturing Day was one of several events that were cancelled last year. Community Development Partnership president, David Vowell, says seeing all of the students show up made him emotional.

“We were sorry we didn’t get to do it last year. But this one is going to be bigger,” Vowell said.

For the first time in a while, 840 students were able to take a field trip.

“We added 8th graders this year because 11th graders pretty much already know what they want to do,” Vowell said. “So, we wanted to expose our 8th graders in the schools that are here so they can start thinking about what they want to do career wise.”

Students met face-to-face with local manufacturing companies in the Neshoba County area. Kentareas Howard with Winston Plywood says he was happy to help inspire the youth.

“We are glad we are able to provide the information we are to the students. We want to see the youth grow. We want to be a big part of that. That’s why we are here today,” Howard said.

Other participating companies promoted the skills needed for students to make manufacturing a long-term career.

Wells Lamont special projects engineer, Charles Coleman, encourages students to apply when they graduate from high school.

“You don’t need a college degree to work at Wells Lamont. When you come in, like most jobs, they will train you for what you need to do,” Coleman said.

Neshoba Central High School student, Jaharon Griffin, said it is great to see what the manufacturing field has to offer.

“The industries told me it’s a really good thing to do when you get out of high school,” Griffin said. “A really good job outlook. And you get paid like four hundred dollars a week and stuff like that.”

Griffin says he plans to study engineering in college.

