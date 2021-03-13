A stormy week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Saturday! It’s been a warm and dry Saturday across our area. We look to see increasing clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s by Sunday morning. Patchy fog will be possible through 9 a.m. Sunday morning, and it could be dense in spots closer to the Highway-84 corridor. A few showers will be possible on our Sunday, but most of us look to remain dry. Southerly winds will pick up throughout the day at 8-12 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

High temperatures on Sunday look to once again to climb into the low-80s. A cold front that is bringing a significant severe weather threat in the Texas panhandle today will approach Mississippi by Sunday evening. Luckily for us, the system will be a lot weaker once it gets to our neck of the woods. Still, a severe weather threat will materialize Sunday night over the Mississippi Delta.

As we head throughout the day on Monday, the cold front will be pushing through East Mississippi and West Alabama. As it does, it will be losing most of its upper-level support, diminishing the thunderstorm activity. Despite this, a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out on Monday, especially north of I-20. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be the primary threat, although small hail cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper-70s.

The front will stall out across Mississippi and Alabama and keep shower and storm chances in the forecast Monday night into Tuesday. Once again on Tuesday, storms should stay below severe limits, but stronger storms that form could produce a 40 mph gust. Heading into Wednesday, the stalled front will lift back up to the north as a warm front and will keep rain and storm chances in the forecast.

Wednesday will have to be watched closely for the possibility of seeing all modes of severe weather: tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. A cold front is set to move through on Wednesday, and this feature will be the focus for possible severe weather. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast in terms of the strength of the storms and timing, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast.

A lingering shower or two will be possible Thursday morning, but rain will mostly come to an end by then. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Thursday and then mostly sunny skies on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be a lot cooler, with highs in the upper-60s on Thursday, and then the low-to-mid-60s on Friday and Saturday. Morning lows will drop back into the 40s by Friday, with some of us even dropping into the 30s by Saturday morning.

