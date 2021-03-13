Alabama beats Mississippi State, advances in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Top-seeded Alabama advances in the SEC Basketball Tournament after beating Mississippi State 85-48 in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon in Nashville.

The 37-point margin of victory is Alabama’s largest win ever in the SEC Tournament. Alabama jumped out to an early lead and never slowed down. The Crimson Tide scored 30 points off 18 Mississippi State turnovers and made 13 three’s en route to an 85-48 victory.

“That was definitely a statement game, but we just come here to play our game, we want to play good on both sides of the basketball and play at a high level for ourselves,” said Alabama guard John Petty.

As for injuries, Alabama lost starting freshman guard Josh Primo to a knee injury in the second half. He is still being evaluated and his status remains unknown ahead of Alabama’s semifinal matchup against Tennessee on Saturday.

