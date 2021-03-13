Jaylon Buckley inks with Northwest Mississippi Community College for baseball

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Jaylon Buckley had a standout senior season for the Union High School football team. He ended the year with 928 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, was named First Team for Region 6-2A and helped lead the Yellowjackets to the third round of the playoffs.

While Buckley excelled on the football field in high school, his desire to play a sport at the next level lined up with baseball. In September, Buckley committed to play baseball at Northwest Mississippi Community College and on Friday, he officially signed with the program.

The right-handed pitcher and third baseman signed in front of friends and family during a special Signing Day ceremony in the Union High School library. Buckley joins seven other players who will play for the Rangers next season.

Buckley helped lead Union to a 6-4 overall record last season before the year was cut short due to COVID-19.

During his sophomore season, Buckley and the Yellowjackets finished with a 14-10 overall record and made it to the second round of the 2019 MHSAA 2A Playoffs. Buckley finished the 2019 season batting .403 with a .519 on-base percentage, nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 30 RBIs.

Through nine games this season, Buckley is batting .462 with three doubles, two triples and 10 RBIs.

