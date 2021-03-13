Mayoral forum held at Brickhaus Bar & Grill

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayoral candidates gathered at the Brickhaus Bar & Grill for another forum early Saturday to encourage people to vote for them in the upcoming elections.

The candidates also had their first debate that was held online by Park Investigative Live.

We caught up with candidates that expressed why people should vote for them as the next mayor of Meridian.

“I have been on the city council for 8 years. I have some experience that I can take from the city council up to the mayor’s office so that relationship will be strong,” said City council president Kim Houston.

“My name won’t be on the ballot until June 8th. Right now, I am going door to door every day. Asking voters to consider me as their next mayor of Meridian,” said Councilman Weston Lindemann.

“Unfortunately, we can’t go along to get along with this current administration. That’s why you see the city council jumped out their seats, that all want to be the mayor. We can’t go along to get along,” said Candidate Randle Jennings.

“We are getting all these new things that are going to draw more people to our city. It’s a really exciting time. We have a lot of work to do. I want to be there to complete the work we started,” said Mayor Percy Bland.

The candidates will spend a lot of time on the campaign trail. They hope to grab as much support as they can between now and the upcoming Primary Elections on April 6th.

