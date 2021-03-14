Advertisement

Alabama men’s basketball wins first SEC tournament title since 1991

Alabama Basketball
Alabama Basketball(Alabama Men's Basketball via Twitter)
By Ellie French
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE (WTOK) - For the first time in 30 years, Alabama men’s basketball is SEC tournament champions.

The Crimson Tide won the SEC regular season title and were crowned tournament champions Sunday with their 80-79 win over LSU. This is the third time this season the Tigers fell to Alabama.

LSU had possession in the final seconds but missed three shots, sealing the victory for the Crimson Tide.

The SEC tournament championship is Alabama’s seventh overall, which remains the second-most in conference history behind Kentucky’s 31.

Alabama will find out its NCAA Tournament seeding during Sunday selection show, which begins at 5 p.m. CT on CBS. The Tide are predicted to be a 2-seed but could be chosen as a 1-seed.

