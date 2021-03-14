Candidates speak out for the first time

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council Ward 5 seat is up for grabs with current councilman Weston Lindemann running for mayor.

Newscenter 11 spoke with two candidates that are campaigning to be a fresh face for the position.

Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey and Chad Acton are throwing their hats in the ring. Lindsey, who is also a ward 5 civil service commissioner, said she’s excited to share her ideas to help her ward. Those ideas include road paving, installing street lights, and increasing STEM programs in schools.

Acton has worked with the meridian school system for 15 years and has coached for about 27. He said his goals are to improve education for the youth, increasing security in his ward, and road paving.

Both candidates give reasons on why you should vote for them.

“I live here. I was able to live here and get nuggets of experiences along the way. I can contribute to Meridian, all my education, and experiences. I will be the one that will fight to make sure that Meridian is a much better place, not for my ward but my city.” said Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey.

“I stand on what I say. I’m not all fluff. If I tell you I am going to do something, then I’ll do it. You can ask any kid that or anyone that deals with Meridian High they know I’m all over the place. I put everyone’s needs before minds a lot of times and that’s how it should be done,” said Chad Acton.

5 candidates are fighting to grab the seat of Ward 5.

