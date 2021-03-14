Advertisement

City Council Ward 3 candidates speak out

Ward 3 Councilwoman Fannie Johnson is being challenged by Joseph Norwood in the Meridian City Council race.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ward 3 Councilwoman Fannie Johnson is being challenged by Joseph Norwood in the Meridian City Council race.

Norwood, a Democrat, spoke on what he can offer to Ward 1.

He said he would share his 8 years of experience with budgeting and expenses management to the city, develop a better partnership with the county, and increase positive outlets for the youth. Norwood gives reasons why you should vote for him.

“I think my resume speaks for itself. I am a graduate of Meridian High School so I’m a product of Meridian. I know how Meridian is and what it can be again. I am a graduate of EMCC as well as MSU. I am currently on the Lauderdale Planning Commission as well as the public information. I’ve been serving the community. Now, I’m stepping from behind the scenes & into the forefront.”

Fannie Johnson gave Newscenter a statement about her seeking re-election.

“My honesty, my experience, my knowledge, my training, and my desire to help others makes me the best candidate.

I pay close attention to the budget and make every effort to make sure that our taxpayer dollars spent have a positive and lasting effect on the future of all the citizens of Meridian.

I’m excited about projects that have been finished and others that are in play and want to see them completed as quickly as possible.

There are many issues that are important to all of us - but some of my priorities are - community trust and involvement, communication, education, economic development, crime rate, infrastructure, and the overall quality of life for all our citizens,” Johnson says.

