COVID-19 in Mississippi: 203 new cases reported Sun.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 203 new cases and 5 new deaths Sunday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 300,780 as of March 13.

So far, 6,901 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,522,676 as of March 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 283,953 people have recovered from the virus.

The newest MSDH report shows 321,138 people are fully vaccinated and 878,103 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

