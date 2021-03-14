Drew Brees announces retirement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a video posted on Instagram, Saints quarterback and NFL legend Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL.

The announcement comes 15 years to the day from when he agreed to sign with the Saints. Brees was a 15-year team captain and led the Saints to nine playoff appearances, seven division titles, and the Super Bowl XLIV championship, where he won Most Valuable Player.

He walks away from the game ranking first in passing yards (80,358) and 5,000-yard seasons (five), second in touchdown passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7), and fourth in wins (172).

Brees twice was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, five times was All-Pro, and was a 12-time Pro Bowler.

