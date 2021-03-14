Advertisement

Drew Brees announces retirement

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.(AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Source: Butch Dill)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a video posted on Instagram, Saints quarterback and NFL legend Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL.

The announcement comes 15 years to the day from when he agreed to sign with the Saints. Brees was a 15-year team captain and led the Saints to nine playoff appearances, seven division titles, and the Super Bowl XLIV championship, where he won Most Valuable Player.

He walks away from the game ranking first in passing yards (80,358) and 5,000-yard seasons (five), second in touchdown passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7), and fourth in wins (172).

Brees twice was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, five times was All-Pro, and was a 12-time Pro Bowler.

