From the Super Bowl to MCC first pitch honors for Sarah Thomas

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College baseball team brought out the big guns to throw out the first pitch Saturday versus Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Sarah Thomas the first woman to ever referee a Super Bowl was there to not only throw out the first pitch but also to cheer on the Eagles and her son Bridley Thomas who is a freshman on the team.

To make the moment more special Bridley was the catcher for the first pitch.

“Being able to do it with Bridley was just memorable but I was more nervous about that than I was working the Super Bowl,” Thomas said.

Thomas would be good luck for the Eagles as they would go on and sweep Northwest Mississippi Community College in their doubleheader matchup.

