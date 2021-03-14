Advertisement

From the Super Bowl to MCC first pitch honors for Sarah Thomas

Sarah Thomas the first woman to ref threw out the first pitch to her son Bridley who is a...
Sarah Thomas the first woman to ref threw out the first pitch to her son Bridley who is a freshman at MCC(Travis Pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College baseball team brought out the big guns to throw out the first pitch Saturday versus Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Sarah Thomas the first woman to ever referee a Super Bowl was there to not only throw out the first pitch but also to cheer on the Eagles and her son Bridley Thomas who is a freshman on the team.

To make the moment more special Bridley was the catcher for the first pitch.

“Being able to do it with Bridley was just memorable but I was more nervous about that than I was working the Super Bowl,” Thomas said.

Thomas would be good luck for the Eagles as they would go on and sweep Northwest Mississippi Community College in their doubleheader matchup.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest James Edwards, 41, charged with attempted capital murder in shooting of Judge Charlie...
Arrest made in shooting of Judge Charlie Smith
Mayoral candidates gathered at the Brickhaus Bar & Grill for another forum early Saturday to...
Mayoral forum held at Brickhaus Bar & Grill
Causeyville General Store
Auction to be held at Causeyville General Store
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
7-Day Forecast March 14 - 20
A stormy week ahead

Latest News

Alabama Basketball
Alabama men’s basketball wins first SEC tournament title since 1991
Sports with Travis Intro GFX
Sports 03/13
Sports 03/13
Jaylon Buckley signs with Northwest Mississippi Community College
Jaylon Buckley inks with Northwest Mississippi Community College for baseball