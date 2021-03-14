Preparing for severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s Spring, and Spring is severe weather season.

Mississippi and Alabama are the two most tornado-prone states in the country! No, it’s not Oklahoma or Texas. Mississippi and Alabama actually have more tornadoes per square mile than any other state in the country - by almost double.

Our first spring storm system is on track to arrive on Wednesday.

Take time before the storm arrives on Wednesday to review your severe weather safety plan before severe weather threatens. Make sure everyone in your home knows the plan.

BE INFORMED!

The first step to making sure you and your family are safe during dangerous weather is to be informed. You can’t know to take shelter if you are binge watching your favorite television series on Hulu or Netflix or any of the other streaming services available today.

Make sure you have multiple ways - at least three - to get warnings when severe weather is occurring. A NOAA Weather Radio should top your list. If you only watching streaming television, a cheap TV-top antenna is a good investment. They can cost as little as $10 at most stores. They give you access to FREE TV from local network affiliates, which includes WTOK. That way, you’re able to watch. Don’t rely on live streams. If your internet or cell service fails, you’re without your information sources.

DO NOT RELY ON YOUR CELL PHONE FOR WARNINGS! A tornado doesn’t even have to hit you; it just has to hit nearby for the cell phone towers to be taken out. That leaves you without service. That happened in the Nashville tornado in early 2020, and many people were caught off their guard because their cell phone alerts didn’t sound. As long as you have service, the WTOK Weather App is a good source of information.

Social media is okay before the storm hits. Newscenter 11 and our weather team have social media pages you can follow. WTOK.com is another good information source. DO NOT RELY ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR WARNINGS DURING THE EVENT. Social media uses algorithms that prevent you from seeing our updates, sometimes for days or weeks after the post is made.

If you know people who are often not paying attention, call them or text them if a warning is issued in their area. Get their attention and let them know there is danger.

WHERE TO GO IF A TORNADO THREATENS?

If you live in a mobile home, please plan to be somewhere else as soon as a watch is issued. Mobile homes are extremely dangerous and often deadly when they’re hit by tornadoes.

If you live in a sturdy house, know where to go in your home for safety. Your safe place should be on the lowest floor of your home as close to the middle of the house as possible. Small rooms like hall closets or bathrooms are best. Interior halls are the next best. The idea is to put as many walls between you and outside as possible. Even better than any of these options is a basement or a tornado safe room specially designed for tornadoes.

Remember, when you go to your safe place, you can cover yourself with blankets, sheets, pillows, jackets, couch cushions, small mattresses, or anything that will help protect you from flying debris. Don’t forget to put on your shoes! If a tornado hits, you will need your shoes and you probably won’t be able to find them.

The safest places in a sturdy house to shelter from a tornado are on the lowest floor as close to the middle of the house as possible. Small rooms or interior halls or even basements are best. (WTOK)

KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A WATCH AND WARNING

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch or a Tornado Watch is issued for large areas for long periods of time when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes to form. When a watch is issued, you should monitor weather updates and be prepared to move to your safe place if dangerous weather threatens.

A warning means a severe thunderstorm or tornado is in progress or is in the formative stages and could be in progress within minutes. Warnings are issued for shorter periods of time - up to an hour. They’re also issued for smaller areas - usually counties or parts of counties. When a warning is issued, you should stay alert and informed minute by minute and move to your safe place when dangerous weather threatens.

KNOW YOUR COUNTY

Since warnings are issued for counties or portions of counties, it’s important to know what county you’re in and where it is located on the map. This may sound easy, but a lot people actually don’t know this. If you don’t know where your county is, we cannot effectively communicate that information to you. The map below is the typical view of our coverage area we use on Newscenter 11. Counties and a few cities are labeled. Below the map is an alphabetical list of counties in our area - first Mississippi, then Alabama - along with a partial list of some cities, towns, and communities within each county.

Do you know what county you're in and where your county is on a map? (WTOK)

Some Communities and The Counties They’re In (Not every community is on this list -- counties are listed alphabetically)

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Meridian

Naval Air Station Meridian

Marion

Collinsville

Lauderdale

Vimville

Zero

Causeyville

Clarkdale

Whynot

Meehan

Savoy

Bailey

Daleville

Dalewood Lake

Toomsuba

Russell

Alamucha

Topton

CLARKE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Quitman

Enterprise

Stonewall

Shubuta

Pachuta

Snell

Middleton

Energy

De Soto

Matherville

JASPER COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Bay Springs

Louin

Montrose

Stringer

Moss

Heidelberg

Vossburg

Markwald

Paulding

Lake Como

Waldrup

Stevens

Ras

Garlandville

Rose Hill

Penalty

Orange

JONES COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Laurel

Ellisville

Sandersville

Soso

Hoy

Calhoun

Mount Zion

Pendorf

Cleo

Tuckers Crossing

Hebron

Crotts

Tawanta

Ovett

Shelton

KEMPER COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

DeKalb

Scooba

Preston

Electric Mills

Prismatic

Klondike

Moscow

Giles

Binnsville

Millington

Wahalak

Sciples Mill

LEAKE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Carthage

Edinburg

Standing Pine

Harmony

Madden

Williston

Ebenezer

Wiggins

Redwater

Walnut Grove

NESHOBA COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Philadelphia

Tucker

House

Neshoba

Pearl River

Choctaw

Dixon

Arlington

Burnside

Bogue Chitto

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Newton

Decatur

Union

Chunky

Hickory

Lawrence

Conehatta

Little Rock

Good Hope

NOXUBEE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Macon

Brooksville

Shuqualak

Mashulaville

Deerbrook

Prairie Point

Bigbee Valley

Aubrey

Paulette

Cooksville

McLeod

Dinsville

Ravine

SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Forest

Morton

Lake

Sebastopol

Horseshoe

Harperville

Gum Spring

Lillian

Forkville

Branch

Kalem

Stage

Homewood

Copperville

Norris

Buckleytown

SMITH COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Raleigh

Polkville

Taylorsville

Pineville

Lorena

Trenton

Mize

WAYNE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Waynesboro

Winchester

Robinsons Junction

Denham

Hiwannee

West King

Whistler

Strengthford

Hollis Creek

Mulberry

Battles

Eret

WINSTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Louisville

Noxapater

Nanih Waiya

Stallo

Plattsburg

Hinze

Vowell

Rural Hill

Estes

Boon

Claytown

Handle

Fearns Springs

Millcreek

Webster

CLARKE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Grove Hill

Thomasville

Coffeeville

Fulton

Jackson

Chilton

McEntyre

Rural

Peacock

Nettleboro

Scyrene

Zimco

Winn

Toddtown

Mays Crossroads

Snuggsville

Vashti

Walker Springs

Gosport

Alma

Barlow Bend

Gainestown

Choctaw Bluff

CHOCTAW COUNTY, ALABAMA

Butler

Lisman

Pennington

Gilbertown

Silas

Toxey

Needham

Bladon Springs

Womack Hill

Wimbly

Thornton Springs

Ararat

Slater

MARENGO COUNTY, ALABAMA

Demopolis

Linden

Sweet Water

Dixons Mills

Exmoor

Wayne

Clay Hill

Surginer

Vineland

Magnolia

Calvary

Octagon

Thomaston

Hugo

Half Chance

Dayton

Providence

Old Spring Hill

Alfalfa

Salt Well

SUMTER COUNTY, ALABAMA

Livingston

Cuba

York

Siloam

Kinterbish

Gaston

Persimmon Grove

Lilita

Moore Town

Dove

Millville

Payneville

Parker

Epes

Emelle

Sumterville

Geiger

Gainesville

Fair Oaks

Coatopa

