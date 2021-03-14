Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes are possible Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, destructive straight-line winds in excess of 70 mph, and large hail are possible on Wednesday.

The Risk

The latest data and guidance from the Storm Prediction Center highlights all of East Mississippi and West Alabama in an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms. That’s a level 3 out of 5. The guidance puts the probability at 30% of a severe thunderstorm occurring within 25 miles of any spot in our area. A probability that high is already significant. Consider that it is 15 times bigger than the historical average probability of 2% for the date, and it’s gives us some perspective about how big the threat is.

The Timing

Timing is still a fairly large window. Storms are possible as early as 10-11 AM, but the biggest threat of severe storms will arrive after about 1 PM and last through 10 PM. We’ll be able to narrow down the timing more when the upper level part of the storm system exits the Rocky Mountains and the surface system begins developing.

Things To Know

All of our area is in the threat zone. Severe weather is likely, but that doesn’t guarantee that everyone will get a tornado or any other form of severe weather. Severe weather is often very localized. The high threat, however, makes preparing important.

An Isolated Severe Storm Is Possible Monday Night

Before Wednesday, another disturbance will bring some showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will bring a threat of severe thunderstorms Sunday night across Mississippi’s Northwest Delta. That system will weaken when it moves into our area on Monday, but showers and storms could flare up along the cold front Monday evening and into Monday night. New data shows conditions may be marginally favorable for a localized damaging wind gust, but severe weather is unlikely overall.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. The low temperature by morning will be near 63 degrees. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The high temperature will be near 84 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will increase between 6 PM Monday evening and 2 AM early Tuesday morning. An isolated damaging wind gust is possible.

