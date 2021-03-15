Advertisement

Alabama jobless rate at 4.3%, lowest of pandemic

Alabama's unemployment rate for January declined to 4.3%, the lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago.(Alabama Dept. of Labor)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Department of Labor reported Monday that the state’s unemployment rate for January declined to 4.3%, the lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago.

The rate is still well above the pre-pandemic level of 2.7% of January 2020. But it was was better than the revised December unemployment rate of 4.7%. It was also below the U.S. unemployment rate of 6.3% for the month.

Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says the drop to a new low level of joblessness for the pandemic is encouraging.

Highest, lowest rates by county:
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are:
Shelby County at 2.3%
Blount County at 2.4%
Limestone and Cullman counties at 2.5%

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are:
Wilcox County at 12.4%
Lowndes County at 12.1%
Perry County at 9.5%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are:
Vestavia Hills at 1.9%
Alabaster and Homewood at 2.0%
Madison at 2.2%.

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are:
Prichard at 11.5%
Selma at 10.9%
Bessemer at 7.9%.

Unemployment rates for a 4-county region of west Alabama:
Choctaw County at 4.9%
Marengo County at 5.0%
Pickens County at 4.6%
Sumter County at 5.1%

