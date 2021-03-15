Alabama man accused of sawing down utility poles near Butler

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) -Sheriff’s deputies in Choctaw County arrested a man they say used a chain saw to cut down several active power poles.

Noah Pugh was charged with three counts of Damage to Utility of Cable Property. Sheriff Scott Lolley said Pugh was interviewed and confessed to the crimes. Lolley said Pugh turned himself in Friday. Pugh was booked into the Clarke County Jail. Pugh posted a $15,000 bond.

The investigation started in early March when the sheriff’s department received four calls about the cut utility poles. Sheriff Lolley thanked Black Warrior Electric for helping in the investigation.

