Advertisement

Alabama man accused of sawing down utility poles near Butler

Noah Daniel Pugh of Coffeeville, Ala., has been charged by the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office...
Noah Daniel Pugh of Coffeeville, Ala., has been charged by the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office with cutting down power poles with a chainsaw.(Choctaw County (Ala.) Sheriff's Dept.)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) -Sheriff’s deputies in Choctaw County arrested a man they say used a chain saw to cut down several active power poles.

Noah Pugh was charged with three counts of Damage to Utility of Cable Property. Sheriff Scott Lolley said Pugh was interviewed and confessed to the crimes. Lolley said Pugh turned himself in Friday. Pugh was booked into the Clarke County Jail. Pugh posted a $15,000 bond.

The investigation started in early March when the sheriff’s department received four calls about the cut utility poles. Sheriff Lolley thanked Black Warrior Electric for helping in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 203 new cases reported Sun.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Fannie Johnson is being challenged by Joseph Norwood in the Meridian City...
City Council Ward 3 candidates speak out
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and destructive winds are possible Wednesday.
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes are possible Wednesday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
Drew Brees announces retirement

Latest News

Johnson was charged with Attempted Murder
Unborn child dies in Choctaw County, Alabama, shooting
People will be available in-person at select times over the next two weeks to help schedule...
City to help people schedule vaccines
Wednesday Severe Threat
Multiple rounds of severe weather possible this week
Ward 3
Ward 3 Race