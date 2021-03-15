Graveside services for Anthony “Tony” Harper will begin at 11:30 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Harper, 56, of Meridian passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Meridian, MS.

To know Tony was to love him. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and all things sports. He was a die-hard Ole Miss Rebels fan. Tony was a wealth of knowledge on all subjects and enjoyed sharing at any chance; he loved to tell stories to friends and family and was known for his warm smile, laughter, and hugs. Tony was the one who made everyone laugh as well as pray; If you were lucky enough to call him friend, you were one lucky person.

Tony is survived by his wife of 10 years, Ashley Harper; daughter Alex Harper; siblings Scottie Harper and Lisa Harper Hughes (Donnie) as well as nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family members.

Mr. Harper is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Wayne “Bud” and Jean Harper; and nephew Harper Hughes.

The family suggests that memorials be made as donations to Prospect Presbyterian Church, 7876 Poplar Springs Dr. Meridian, MS 39305 , or to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Harper family will receive guests from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church prior to graveside rites.

