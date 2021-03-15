City of Meridian Arrest Report March 15, 2021

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name Address Charge ROBERT V. MORRISON, 1959 3610 41ST ST, MERIDIAN, MS SHOPLIFTING ANGELA WILLIAMS, 1972 4609 BROADMOOR DR. APT 121, MERIDIAN, MS PUBLIC DRUNK STACY GAVINS, 1976 4221 TERRY ST, MERIDIAN, MS DISORDERLY CONDUCT RAYMOND IRBY, 2002 2026 38TH AVE, MERIDIAN, MS WILLFUL TRESPASSING, MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KEVIN J WALK, 1973 2304 19TH AVE, MERIDIAN, MS DUI, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION LAMAR A PHILLIPS, 1984 117 34TH AVE, MERIDIAN, MS PUBLIC DRUNK JOSEPH D BASKIN, 1976 1402 52ND AVE, MERIDIAN, MS SHOPLIFTING, WILLFUL TRESPASSING, RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY SHAWN L ODOM, 1998 532 LINDLEY RD, MERIDIAN, MS DUI OTHER GREGORY L NELSON, 1980 2427 4TH AVE. APT 1A, MERIDIAN, MS DUI REFUSAL BARION ESTES, 1978 7606 HWY 184 E, WAYNESBORO, MS DUI, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE MARK S PATTERSON, 1988 821 WILSON ST, FOREST, MS PUBLIC DRUNK

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:12 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of North Hills Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 4:00 PM on March 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of 52nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 5:53 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of 27th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 30 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:27 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 20th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:27 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 33rd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:50 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 44th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:46 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of 40th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:49 PM on March 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 28th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

