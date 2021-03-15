City of Meridian Arrest Report March 15, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Address
|Charge
|ROBERT V. MORRISON, 1959
|3610 41ST ST, MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ANGELA WILLIAMS, 1972
|4609 BROADMOOR DR. APT 121, MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|STACY GAVINS, 1976
|4221 TERRY ST, MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RAYMOND IRBY, 2002
|2026 38TH AVE, MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING, MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|KEVIN J WALK, 1973
|2304 19TH AVE, MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|LAMAR A PHILLIPS, 1984
|117 34TH AVE, MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JOSEPH D BASKIN, 1976
|1402 52ND AVE, MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING, WILLFUL TRESPASSING, RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
|SHAWN L ODOM, 1998
|532 LINDLEY RD, MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|GREGORY L NELSON, 1980
|2427 4TH AVE. APT 1A, MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|BARION ESTES, 1978
|7606 HWY 184 E, WAYNESBORO, MS
|DUI, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MARK S PATTERSON, 1988
|821 WILSON ST, FOREST, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:12 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of North Hills Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 4:00 PM on March 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of 52nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:53 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of 27th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 30 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:27 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 20th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:27 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 33rd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:50 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 44th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:46 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of 40th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:49 PM on March 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 28th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
