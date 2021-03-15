Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 15, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameAddressCharge
ROBERT V. MORRISON, 19593610 41ST ST, MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
ANGELA WILLIAMS, 19724609 BROADMOOR DR. APT 121, MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
STACY GAVINS, 19764221 TERRY ST, MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RAYMOND IRBY, 20022026 38TH AVE, MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING, MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KEVIN J WALK, 19732304 19TH AVE, MERIDIAN, MSDUI, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
LAMAR A PHILLIPS, 1984117 34TH AVE, MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JOSEPH D BASKIN, 19761402 52ND AVE, MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING, WILLFUL TRESPASSING, RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
SHAWN L ODOM, 1998532 LINDLEY RD, MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
GREGORY L NELSON, 19802427 4TH AVE. APT 1A, MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
BARION ESTES, 19787606 HWY 184 E, WAYNESBORO, MSDUI, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MARK S PATTERSON, 1988821 WILSON ST, FOREST, MSPUBLIC DRUNK

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 12, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:12 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of North Hills Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 4:00 PM on March 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2400 block of 52nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 5:53 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3100 block of 27th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 30 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:27 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 20th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:27 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 33rd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:50 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 44th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:46 PM on March 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of 40th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:49 PM on March 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 28th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

